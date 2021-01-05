Guthrie Corning Hospital opens additional first responder vaccine clinics

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Following new guidance from New York State allowing hospitals to ramp up vaccine distribution to first responders, Guthrie Corning Hospital is encouraging all eligible first responders to attend one of two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Clinic dates and times are as follows:
- Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 7 from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
Eligible first responders are defined by New York State as any of the following:
- High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)
- Nursing home residents and staff, in addition to other congregate care facilities
- Federally Qualified Health Center employees
- EMS workers
- Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers
- Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities
- Urgent Care providers
- Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff
- All Outpatient/Ambulatory frontline, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care
- All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e. intake staff)
- All frontline, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients—including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations
- This includes, but is not limited to:
- Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff
- Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff
- Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff
- Registered Nurses
- Specialty medical practices of all types
- Dentists, Orthodontists and their staff
- Psychiatrists, Psychologists and their staff
- Physical Therapists and their staff
- Optometrists and their staff
- Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides
- Home care workers
- Hospice workers
- Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program
Those who wish to attend one of the clinics must schedule an appointment using this link and are asked to bring proof of occupation (employee ID card, pay stub, or letter from employer or affiliated organization).