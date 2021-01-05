Guthrie Corning Hospital opens additional first responder vaccine clinics

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Following new guidance from New York State allowing hospitals to ramp up vaccine distribution to first responders, Guthrie Corning Hospital is encouraging all eligible first responders to attend one of two upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Clinic dates and times are as follows:

Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7 from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Eligible first responders are defined by New York State as any of the following:

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Nursing home residents and staff, in addition to other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

All Outpatient/Ambulatory frontline, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e. intake staff)

All frontline, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients—including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

This includes, but is not limited to :

: Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff

Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff

Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff

Registered Nurses

Specialty medical practices of all types

Dentists, Orthodontists and their staff

Psychiatrists, Psychologists and their staff

Physical Therapists and their staff

Optometrists and their staff

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides

Home care workers

Hospice workers

Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

Those who wish to attend one of the clinics must schedule an appointment using this link and are asked to bring proof of occupation (employee ID card, pay stub, or letter from employer or affiliated organization).