Guthrie Corning Hospital postponing non-emergency surgeries due to lower capacity caused by COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie Corning Hospital has paused select in-patient, non-emergency surgeries for the remainder of the week due to a rise in COVID-19 patients, causing a lower bed capacity.

According to the hospital, six surgeries have been postponed due to the decreased capacity and that the decision was made “in consultation with the surgeons of all impacted patients.”

All patients affected by the pause have been notified, according to Guthrie.

“After careful consideration, we believe that this step will help to decrease exposure to the public while allowing us to make sure we have adequate staff during this challenging period,” said Dr. John Olmstead, Guthrie Corning Hospital Chief Medical Officer and Regional Medical Director. “We will continue to monitor cases in the region and will reassess the situation weekly.”

Urgent and emergency procedures and surgeries will continue at Guthrie Corning Hospital.

On Monday, Steuben County reported 14 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 81 new cases, and six additional deaths.