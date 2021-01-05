Guthrie offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible first responders

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Guthrie Corning Hospital is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible first responders.

The clinic will be held in the Seneca Conference Room on Jan. 6 and 7 from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Eligible first responders are defined by the state of New York as any of the following:

High-risk hospital workers (emergency room workers, ICU staff and Pulmonary Department staff)

Residents and staff at nursing homes and other congregate care facilities

Federally Qualified Health Center employees

EMS workers

Coroners, medical examiners and certain funeral workers

Staff and residents at OPWDD, OMH and OASAS facilities

Urgent Care providers

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff

All Outpatient/Ambulatory front-line, high-risk health care workers of any age who provide direct in-person patient care

All staff who are in direct contact with patients (i.e., intake staff)

All front-line, high-risk public health workers who have direct contact with patients, including those conducting COVID-19 tests, handling COVID-19 specimens and COVID-19 vaccinations

This includes, but is not limited to,

Doctors who work in private medical practices and their staff

Doctors who work in hospital-affiliated medical practices and their staff

Doctors who work in public health clinics and their staff

Registered Nurses

Specialty medical practices of all types

Dentists and Orthodontists and their staff

Psychiatrists and Psychologists and their staff

Physical Therapists and their staff

Optometrists and their staff

Pharmacists and Pharmacy Aides

Home care workers

Hospice workers

Staff of nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities who did not receive COVID vaccination through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program

Those who wish to attend one of the clinics mentioned above must schedule an appointment using the following link.

Individuals should bring proof of occupation (employee ID card, pay stub, or letter from employer or affiliated organization).

In Pennsylvania, Guthrie continues to work with county officials to provide vaccination clinics for first responders in Bradford County.

Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer, Guthrie, said “This round of vaccination is an important next step in protecting our community against the COVID-19 virus. Our community first responders and skilled nursing facility staff have been at the frontlines of this pandemic for almost a year now. Vaccinating these individuals allows them to protect themselves and continue to aid us in the fight against COVID.”