Guthrie offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to patients 12 and older

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to patients 12 and older following emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine is currently available at the Elmira Street vaccine clinic in Sayre and patients can either make an appointment or walk-in.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Elmira High School

Appointments can be made by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743), and patients 18 and up can schedule through eGuthrie or online scheduling.

More information on scheduling can be found on Guthrie‘s website.

