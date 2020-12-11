Guthrie postponing select non-emergency surgeries due to high COVID-19 patient count

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has announced that select inpatient, non-emergency surgeries are being postponed due to a high number of COVID-19 patients.

According to the hospital, there are 109 COVID-19 patients in Guthrie facilities, 48 of which are at Robert Packer Hospital.

Non-emergent surgeries are those that are scheduled in advance because they do not involve a medical emergency. Postponing some of these surgeries preserves our ability to provide emergency surgeries and care for patients admitted through the Emergency Department. Not all surgeries will be affected. The surgery schedule will be reviewed two weeks in advance, and decisions about which surgeries can be safely postponed will be made in consultation with surgeons. Patients will be notified when the final decision is made regarding their surgery. Urgent and emergency procedures and surgeries will continue at all Guthrie hospitals.

Guthrie is asking residents to avoid crowds and social gatherings with people who are not members of your household, wash your hand frequently and wear a mask.