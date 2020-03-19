Guthrie recaps coronavirus preparations

Sayre, Pa. – Today, Guthrie held a media briefing to share the latest updates on, and answer questions about, COVID-19 and the organization’s response.

What is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory

illness with symptoms of:

• fever

• cough

• shortness of breath

Guthrie Establishes COVID-19 Information Lines

Guthrie has established two information lines dedicated to answering questions about

COVID-19:

•844-357-2840

•800-836-1925

The lines will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

These lines are staffed by Guthrie team members who are prepared to answer questions related to COVID-19, including its symptoms, transmission, prevention and testing. These lines are not intended for emergency calls. Patients with severe symptoms who are in physical distress and need immediate attention should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Guthrie Hospital/Skilled Nursing and Personal Care Home Visitation Restrictions

For the safety of our patients, Guthrie has restricted visitation to all hospitals for all visitors, volunteers and non-essential personnel. Special consideration will be given to visitors who are primary caregivers and those visiting patients at the end of life.

All employees, vendors, patients and appropriate visitors entering a hospital will be asked screening questions and have their temperatures taken upon entry to the hospital.

Surgeries and Procedures

Non-emergent surgeries and procedures are postponed for an initial period of three weeks, beginning today, March 18 and continuing through April 10. Non-emergent surgeries are those that are scheduled in advance because they do not involve a medical emergency.

Non-emergent procedures and surgeries at the following Guthrie facilities will be postponed:

• Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

• Guthrie Corning Hospital

• Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

• Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital

• Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

• Guthrie Big Flats Same Day Surgery Center

Urgent and emergency procedures and surgeries will continue at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.

Clinic Visits

Healthy visits at Guthrie clinic locations will be postponed beginning Friday, March 20, and continuing through April 10. This includes annual physicals, well-child visits (except newborn checks), dental cleanings, hearing and eye exams, routine labs and some post-op visits.

Guthrie will contact patients by phone to postpone and reschedule.

Clinic visits for some patients will continue as scheduled, including sick visits, treatment of diseases such as cancer, physical and occupational therapy and Coumadin monitoring.