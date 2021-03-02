Guthrie reminds people to get their second COVID-19 vaccine at their original site

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie is reminding those who receive the COVID-19 to return to the same location where they received their first dose.

This means:

If you have already received your first dose of the vaccine in the state where you spent the winter, you should have your second dose there as well, before returning home.

You should only schedule your first dose in a different state if you can remain there for 2-3 weeks, until your second dose.

If you have already returned to the area and still need a second dose, please call 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743)after 1 p.m. Monday – Friday. We will add your name to our second dose notification list and we will call you if we have vaccine available. If you are able to obtain your second dose before we reach out to you, we suggest you do so.

If you would like to schedule your first dose when you return to New York or Pennsylvania, there are several options, based on your age, residence, occupation and other factors.

In New York, vaccines are available at pharmacies, hospitals and through local health departments. The state website (https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/) can help you find a location.

Pennsylvania also offers a web site (https://www.pa.gov/guides/get-vaccinated/#Step1ChecktoSeeifYoureEligible) that can help you determine your eligibility and find a location.

Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer, Guthrie said, “We understand that not everyone has internet access to receive notifications or to schedule an appointment so we are encouraging community members with those resources and skills to reach out to friends, family, and neighbors who may need assistance.”