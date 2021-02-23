Guthrie scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible NY, PA residents

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie announced Tuesday that it will begin scheduling for upcoming COVID vaccination clinics.

Scheduling for the clinics, located at the former Kmart building at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 25.  

In addition to individuals ages 65 and up, eligibility for the clinics will include individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with co-morbid conditions identified by New York and Pennsylvania  Departments of Health. 

Vaccines will require an appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted. Those who are eligible should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. Those without an eGuthrie account may sign up for one, at eGuthrie.org. eGuthrie assistance is also available by calling 855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474).  

In order to be sensitive to those without access to technology, a portion of the appointments will be reserved for those calling to register via Centralized Scheduling. 

Vaccination clinic dates and times are:    

  • Friday, February 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.    
  • Monday, March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.    
  • Wednesday, March 3: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.    
  • Monday, March 8: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.    
  • Tuesday, March 9: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.   

For a comprehensive list of all those included in the current phases, click the links below:   

New York: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine   

Pennsylvania: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now