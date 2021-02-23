Guthrie scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible NY, PA residents

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie announced Tuesday that it will begin scheduling for upcoming COVID vaccination clinics.

Scheduling for the clinics, located at the former Kmart building at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, will begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 25.

In addition to individuals ages 65 and up, eligibility for the clinics will include individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with co-morbid conditions identified by New York and Pennsylvania Departments of Health.

Vaccines will require an appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted. Those who are eligible should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. Those without an eGuthrie account may sign up for one, at eGuthrie.org. eGuthrie assistance is also available by calling 855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474).

In order to be sensitive to those without access to technology, a portion of the appointments will be reserved for those calling to register via Centralized Scheduling.

Vaccination clinic dates and times are:

Friday, February 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, March 1: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, March 8: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For a comprehensive list of all those included in the current phases, click the links below:

New York: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine

Pennsylvania: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Vaccine/Pages/Vaccine.aspx