Guthrie set to close COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SAYRE, Pa., (WETM-TV) – On Wednesday, Guthrie announced its plan to close its COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to decreased vaccine demand.

Guthrie is adjusting its vaccine clinic hours and making plans to close the clinic at the end of the month.

The Guthrie vaccine clinic, located at 2900 Elmira St.in Sayre, is accepting walk-ins on the following dates and times and will be closed after July 30. The vaccine offered at this clinic is the Pfizer vaccine, making those age 12 and up eligible to receive it.

· July 21-23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· July 28-30: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Effective immediately, the Pfizer vaccine will also be available at several Guthrie Primary Care locations. For a full list of locations, go to guthrie.org/vaccine. Walk-ins will be welcome at all of these locations, but appointments are encouraged. Call 866-488-4743 to schedule an appointment.

Samantha Lantz

Corporate Communications Specialist