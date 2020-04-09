Guthrie’s second briefing giving updates on COVID-19

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Guthrie Clinic established an emergency response fund, expanded their telemedicine services, provided COVID-19 information lines and postpones non-emergency surgeries and procedures all in a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the full statement from Guthrie:

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FROM GUTHRIE

Guthrie Establishes Emergency Response Fund

Guthrie has set up an Emergency Response Fund for those interested in providing immediate resources to be deployed for COVID-19 response and future emergencies.

The COVID-19 situation changes daily, and the needs of our care teams change with it. A gift to the Guthrie Emergency Response Fund will provide immediate support to the people who are on the front lines, caring for patients.

As the national shortage of personal protective equipment continues to escalate, Guthrie is preparing for its own potential shortage of N95 masks, face shields, gloves, digital thermometers, etc. Individuals and businesses interested in donating any of these items, can do so by visiting the following webpage: https://guthrieclinic.formstack.com/forms/supply_survey

For questions, call 570-887-4420 or email resource_development@guthrie.org

Community members and businesses can make monetary donations online at Guthrie.org/helpCOVID19.

Guthrie Expands Telemedicine Services

To help our patients during this unprecedented time, Guthrie has expanded its telemedicine service to include nearly 400 Guthrie providers in over 50 specialties. See your provider, the doctor who knows you and your health history, from the comfort of home using eGuthrie.

Telemedicine visits are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Guthrie will not be collecting copays at the time of the visit. Depending on the specialty, providers are able see patients for a variety of visits, including:

Routine follow-ups

Surgical follow-ups

Sick visits

To schedule a telemedicine visit please call 866-488-4743.

Guthrie COVID-19 Information Lines

Guthrie has established two information lines dedicated to answering questions about

COVID-19:

• 844-357-2840

• 800-836-1925

The lines will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

These lines are staffed by Guthrie team members who are prepared to answer questions related to COVID-19, including its symptoms, transmission, prevention and testing. These lines are not intended for emergency calls. Patients with severe symptoms who are in physical distress and need immediate attention should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Surgeries and Procedures

Non-emergent surgeries and procedures will continue to be postponed through the end of April. Non-emergent surgeries are those that are scheduled in advance because they do not involve a medical emergency.

Non-emergent procedures and surgeries at the following Guthrie facilities will be postponed:

• Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

• Guthrie Corning Hospital

• Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

• Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital

• Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

• Guthrie Big Flats Same Day Surgery Center