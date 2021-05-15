Half of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, according to Gov. Cuomo

(WETM) – Fifty percent of all New Yorkers have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. 143,553 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 1,198 doses have been administered at the eight pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops on day 3 of the pilot program that launched on May 12, for a three-day total of 3,473 doses. 885,608 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.         

“Our progress on vaccinations is remarkable, and with about half of all New Yorkers now having received at least one dose of the vaccine, we are steadily moving towards the light of the end of the tunnel. Even as we continue to reopen and adjust to a new normal, we need to remember that this virus is still out there and the vaccine is the best weapon we have to defeat it,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, and we are continuing to do everything we can to make it accessible in every community. If you still need to get your shot, you just need to show up at one of our sites and roll up your sleeve.”   

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.                                

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,450,324 

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 143,553

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 885,608 

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 61.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 51.5% 

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 49.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 41.3%   

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region585,4564,246498,1054,951
Central New York470,6742,401416,5782,204
Finger Lakes594,1203,532517,4174,439
Long Island1,280,6839,0291,023,61911,351
Mid-Hudson1,049,3106,643860,5779,567
Mohawk Valley231,1991,072203,3241,301
New York City4,528,73631,2603,722,68944,612
North Country212,721991193,2761,469
Southern Tier306,4331,341268,0151,452
Western New York633,3663,171530,0046,196
Statewide9,892,69863,6868,233,60487,542
 
                                                                                           		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980
Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18763,825774,8251,538,65015,191,630
Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18738,340507,6201,245,96016,437,590
Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02757,005662,7901,419,79517,857,385
Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09451,100556,9501,008,05018,865,435

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.           

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.       

