Odessa-Montour Jr/SR HS, Hanlon Elementary moving to remote learning

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – A student at Howard A. Hanlon Elementary School attended class while potentially contagious with COVID-19, according to the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

The school was closed on Monday, Nov. 2 due to a staff member testing positive and then moved to remove learning for all students from Nov. 3 through Nov. 13.

We were notified of six new cases of COVID-19 today, including a student from Hanlon who attended school while potentially contagious. Schuyler County Public Health Department

In addition, the Jr/Sr High School will move to remote learning

B.C Cate Elementary is also closed Wednesday, November 4 through Friday, November 13 due to two classrooms being placed in quarantine and staffing shortages.

Schuyler County currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19 with five hospitalizations, three deaths, and 135 recoveries.