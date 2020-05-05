Harbaughs donate $100,000 to United Way

(AP) – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, are donating $100,000 to United Way for Southeastern Michigan to support its COVID-19 community response fund.

“We stand with families feeling the brunt of this crisis and encourage others to give or volunteer, if they are able,” Jim Harbaugh said.

Darienne Hudson, president and CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan, says the Harbaughs’ gift is appreciated.

“There are still so many families that need help, and that number is increasing every day,” Hudson said.

