Harrisburg diocese making small changes in wake of coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg is making changes to ease concerns about coronavirus and the flu.

Bishop Ronald Gainer announced churches will temporarily stop practicing the sign of peace, which involves shaking hands. Parishioners will also not drink wine from a shared chalice.

“This decision was made out of the utmost of caution to tell people to come to mass but we are just suspending the sign of peace and we are suspending the distribution of the precious blood to make sure that everyone stays a little healthier,” said Rachel Bryson, executive director for public relations of the diocese.

Changes will be in place until further notice.