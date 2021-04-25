Have we reached vaccination saturation?

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(WETM) – Local health officials fear the Twin Tiers are approaching vaccination saturation, where vaccine supply outweighs demand.

In Chemung County, vaccination clinics are going unfilled, leaving some frustrated.

“Unfortunately, I think we’ve reached what I refer to as vaccination saturation. We were hoping that maybe 75 to 80 percent of Chemung County residents would decide to get vaccinated. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be those numbers. I think we’re going to be more hovering probably around 50% percent,” Moss added.

Dr. Fauci and the CDC are encouraging Americans to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity to stop the spread of the virus.

“There’s a larger segment of the population that is decided they don’t want the vaccine. We’re not here to push the vaccine, but we want to make sure that everybody understands that the availability is there now,” he continued.

In Steuben County, public health officials are trying out new vaccination clinics with the hope of reaching more people. Mobile options as well as walk-in appointments are available.

“I don’t think that we’re at our saturation point yet; however, certainly there’s more supply than there is demand,” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said. “That’s precisely why we made the decision to kind of reconfigure and restructure our vaccination clinics.”

Smaller vaccination clinics are on the rise, as people say they trust smaller environments with health experts they know.

“It seems like the right time to try this smaller approach,” she continued.

The Twin Tiers are opening slowly, but surely. Officials say this is not a time to let your guard down.

“As we as we look at opening up the county, we would ask you to remember. I think there’s a big push on you need a mask outside. As we get ready for picnics and barbecues, we want to make sure that we have as many people immunized as we can,” Moss said.