HAWAIISTRONG: Hotels illuminate with hope and aloha throughout Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Amid the ongoing Coroanvirus pandemic, the streets of Waikiki are much emptier than we’re used to. However, hope continues to shine through the heart of Oahu.

Many Marriott properties are producing light displays on their hotels to give a message of hope during these trying times.

The Sheraton Waikiki has a heart light display that shines through over 64 rooms on 11 floors.

The process is a team effort with front desk managers and engineers collaborating together.

Despite the hard work and days of preparation, the hotel staff says they hope to spread a message of hope and love during these rough times to our community and the rest of the world.