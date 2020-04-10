Breaking News
Fourth Hornell area nursing home resident dies from COVID-19, seventh death in Steuben County

#HAWAIISTRONG: Hotels illuminate with hope and aloha throughout Waikiki

Coronavirus

by: Kristy Tamashiro

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Amid the ongoing Coroanvirus pandemic, the streets of Waikiki are much emptier than we’re used to. However, hope continues to shine through the heart of Oahu.

Many Marriott properties are producing light displays on their hotels to give a message of hope during these trying times.

The Sheraton Waikiki has a heart light display that shines through over 64 rooms on 11 floors.

The process is a team effort with front desk managers and engineers collaborating together.

Despite the hard work and days of preparation, the hotel staff says they hope to spread a message of hope and love during these rough times to our community and the rest of the world.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now