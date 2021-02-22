Health Commissioner Whalen: Plenty of time to receive 2nd dose despite weather delay

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While weather delayed delivery of COVID vaccines across the country and locally, including doses for those scheduled to receive their second this week, Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen released a statement to reassure people that there is “plenty of time to safely receive that second dose.”

Citing the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, Whalen says: “the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”

Albany County says they will update their website once the vaccine is received. Additionally, they will notify those who were rescheduled about their new date and time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now