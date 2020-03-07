Health Departments take part in Coronavirus Phone Bank

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials from the Chemung and Steuben County Health Departments took part in a Coronavirus phone bank at the 18 News studio Friday evening.

Health professionals answered questions viewers had about the Coronavirus. This included the symptoms of the Coronavirus.

“Someone with coronavirus may have fever shortness of breath and cough. It is a lower respiratory illness that we are seeing,” said Steuben County Public Health Coordinator, Lorelei Wagner. “So, it could be similar to flu-like symptoms, which can make it difficult at this time when it is flu and cold season.”

When asked if everyone in quarantine were sick, Wagner responded “that does not necessarily mean they are sick.”

Wagner said “people who have traveled from countries where they are seeing a lot of Coronavirus may be put under a quarantine where they are asked to stay home for fourteen days.”

Although across the Twin Tiers the risk is low for someone to test positive for the Coronavirus, in other parts of the state the number continues to rise.

“This is where the messages of washing your hands, of staying home if you are sick, said Steuben County Public Health Emergency Coordinator, Matthew Marmor. “Cough and sneezing educate where you are using your elbow or a tissue and throwing it away and afterward washing your hands.”

If you have any questions regarding the Coronavirus the New York State Department of Health has set up a health line. The number for this health line is 1-888-364-3065.