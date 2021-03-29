Health officials say wearing masks in public is still crucial to beating COVID

CORNING, NY (WETM) – As more vaccines go into arms, some masks are coming off, but health officials say the need for masks isn’t over just yet.

The mask mandate has been in effect for almost a year, requiring everyone over two-years-old and able to medically tolerate a face-covering, to wear a mask while in public places.

While many of us are doing our part to prevent the spread of the virus, some people are choosing to not wear a mask in public.

“When you see people out in the community without a mask, it is concerning because it becomes a health risk,” said Arnot Health Infectious Disease Physician Justin Nistico, DO. “I understand that it could be cumbersome and complicated to put on every day, and it becomes uncomfortable, but it is very important being a citizen to do your due diligence.”

Some local stores are no longer confronting customers when they enter their business without face-covering. Dandy Mini Mart marketing director, Bill Bustin, explained that they still require people to wear masks, but after their employees have faced abuse from mask-less customers when asked to cover their faces, they do not enforce the staff to make people wear them in the store.

“As you’ve seen in the news, front-line retail workers are often put at risk by customers who don’t agree with the mask orders, and we’ve had incidents at several Dandys right here in the Twin Tiers – food being thrown, drinks tossed behind the counter, etc,” Bustin said. “The safety of our Dandy employees and customers is paramount, and often de-escalation is the safest way to navigate these situations.”

But Bustin said that they still ask that their customers where a mask for everyone’s safety.

“We’re requiring our customers to wear masks to the best of our abilities, including the abundant placement of mask signage and six-feet spacing indicators. We absolutely seek the participation of the community at large to wear masks in Dandy stores,” said Bustin.