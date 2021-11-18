Here’s how many New Yorkers have gotten a booster/additional COVID shot

In this July 30, 2021, file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from registered nurse Stephanie Wagner in New York. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Approximately 1.82 million, or 29% of eligible New Yorkers, have gotten an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot as of November 17, according to the New York State Department of Health (DOH). Nearly 6.3 million residents are eligible for either an additional dose or booster.

Additional doses are intended for people with compromised immune systems, in order to raise their immunity to that of someone with a normal immune system. Whereas booster shots are intended for people with a normal functioning immune system. However, it’s the same dosage for both, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in October.

There are almost 13.2 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated which means little more than half of them are eligible to get additional or booster shots. The DOH provided regional data on extra doses to NEWS10 on Thursday. It shows New York City leading the way with 542,706 extra doses given.

Long Island and Mid-Hudson are the second and third regions with the highest number of extra doses administered, respectively 285,757 and 221,603. The Capital Region is in sixth place with 156,818 extra doses given out as of Wednesday.

Below are the number of extra doses administered for each region, population eligible for an extra dose as well as the number of fully vaccinated individuals:

Region Additional doses/booster shots

administered Population eligible for additional/booster shots Fully vaccinated on Nov. 18 Capital Region 156,818 368,691 713,098 Central New York 106,363 256,075 558,992 Finger Lakes 160,040 375,475 736,623 Long Island 285,757 966,885 1,765,376 Mid-Hudson 221,603 761,309 1,354,562 Mohawk Valley 52,879 139,241 281,761 New York City 542,706 2,706,651 6,317,205 North Country 52,783 121,135 254,544 Southern Tier 73,986 194,158 373,063 Western New York 171,523 396,501 800,435 Total Doses 1,824,458 6,286,121 13,155,589 Source: NYSDOH

The DOH said residents in long-term care facilities over the age of 65, those aged 50-64 with underlying health conditions, and people over the age of 18 who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine more than two months ago should get a booster shot.

They recommend those aged 18-49 with an underlying health condition and everyone over the age of 18 who feels they are at a greater risk of exposure and/or transmission to get a booster. They also recommend people speak with their primary care physician if they have any questions about a booster shot.