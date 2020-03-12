Hill Top Inn taking extra precautions due to coronavirus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hill Top Inn will be taking extra precautions to protect customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

We know there is new information almost daily about Coronavirus in NY. The premise of our mission at Hill Top Inn for the last 85 years is to ensure an exceptional dining experience. This includes using the highest quality ingredients, proper preparation techniques, and friendly and efficient service. Along with the diligent procedures we follow for food safety and storage, Hill Top Inn also maintains a laborious cleaning regiment of our establishment and has very stringent sanitation procedures in place. The safety and concern of all of our customers and employees is our highest priority.



We are in close contact with health agencies for information and guidance, and at this time, we are continuing to communicate to our staff the importance of preventative measures such as frequent handwashing and rigorous cleaning processes. While there are no confirmed cases yet in Chemung County, we must do our part to keep that statistic intact.

Effective immediately, we have implemented the following procedures to assist in that effort:

• Salt and Pepper Shakers have been removed from our tables and replaced with disposable packets.

• Gloves will be worn by serving staff while serving food and beverages.

• Menus and check presenters will be sanitized after each use.

• Paper menus will be available.

• Door handles, support bars, and sinks will be disinfected regularly during our service hours.

• Chairs, booths and tables will be disinfected throughout service.

• Restroom and sanitation checks will be performed more frequently.

• Additional handwash stations will be in place on St. Patrick’s Day.

In turn, we ask that if you are displaying any symptoms, please stay home.

The entire Hill Top Inn team appreciates your continued trust in our efforts. We look forward to serving you in a safe manner as you continue to celebrate family traditions and life’s special moments.