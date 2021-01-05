Holiday COVID-19 surge

(WETM)- We’re now past the holiday season, but experts fear we may see a holiday surge in coronavirus numbers.

Due to increased travel and large gatherings, health officials worry covid-19 cases could spike. Now that the holidays are over the question is are we seeing a surge in coronavirus cases in our area?

Guthrie’s CEO DR. Joseph Scopelliti says right now we aren’t but that doesn’t mean we won’t…

“Over the the last two and a half months that has not changed significantly in the periods after the holidays, with one caveat… that we are too early after the Christmas, New Year’s season, to really say for sure, if there has been a spike related to those two holidays.”

New York State is now facing another challenge. A new, highly infective, strain of covid-19. Experts say this new strain is even more contaigious.

Dr. Scopelliti tells 18 news a plan is in place if we find the strain in our area. “it does not appear that this variant is more lethal, or more serious. It is more contagious certainly for the last few months we have been organizing organizing ourselves to and in anticipation of a larger influx of patients needing hospitalization.”

Experts say that both the phizer and moderna vaccine should provide coverage against the new strain as well.