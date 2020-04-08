Hornell Gardens CEO says no new PPE coming despite several residents dying

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The CEO Hurlbut Care Communities, which owns Hornell Gardens, says no new personal protective equipment will be coming from New York State.

Hornell Gardens has had multiple deaths within their facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hurlbut Care Communities has just been notified by Steuben County OEM (Office of Emergency Management), and several other county OEMs where we have facilities, that they will not be getting any more personal protective equipment (PPE) for the foreseeable future and therefore no one in our area will receive them either. All supplies are now controlled by the State and being funneled to New York City. This latest development is another example of how Governor Cuomo is putting downstate first and neglecting the needs of at-risk seniors in our area.” Robert W. Hurlbut, CEO of Hurlbut Care Communities

Hornell Gardens declined to comment on the status of their residents and the reported deaths.

An obituary shared by Dagon Funeral Homes says 89-year-old Dolores Head lived in Hornell Gardens prior to her passing. Hornell Mayor John Buckley added that two other residents of Hornell Gardens had died, a 78-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man.

