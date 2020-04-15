Hornell Gardens transferring residents to Waterloo amid mass COVID-19 outbreak

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a mass outbreak of COVID-19 with at least five confirmed deaths at Hornell Gardens nursing home, Steuben County has announced a coordinated response with the nursing home.

Residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 will be transfered to Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation in Waterloo.

Since facility-wide COVID-19 testing was completed at Hornell Gardens last week, Hurlbut Care Communities, the New York State Department of Health, Steuben County, Congressman Tom Reed, Hornell Mayor John Buckley, State Senator Tom O’Mara, Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano have worked closely for the development and implementation of response plans. Yesterday, the New York State Department of Health has approved the plan crafted by Hurlbut Care Communities to treat COVID-positive residents while also preventing exposure to residents and staff who have tested negative. “We are working with our team at Seneca Nursing & Rehabilitation in Waterloo, NY to transfer our residents who have tested negative for COVID-19 to a wing in their facility in order to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within Hornell Gardens,” said Robert W. Hurlbut, President of Hurlbut Care Communities. “We are implementing this plan in close collaboration with officials from Steuben County and the New York State Department of Health. I would also like to express my gratitude to all of our staff who have worked tirelessly to help make this happen.” “Globally, nursing homes have proven to be a hotbed for the spread of COVID-19, and Steuben County is no exception” said Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler. “Protecting this vulnerable population is of the utmost importance to everyone in our community and we have all come together to address these issues.”

For general COVID-19 questions please refer to the CDC Website at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the NYS 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.