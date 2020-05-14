Hornell nursing home resident dies of COVID-19, 40th death in Steuben County

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported that a 90 year old female who lived in a nursing home in the Hornell area has died from COVID-19.

Steuben County has now reported 40 deaths due to COVID-19, about 30 in nursing homes in the Hornell and Bath area. This is the county’s first reported COVID-19 death since May 1.

Steuben County had previously reported deaths at Hornell Gardens, Elderwood at Hornell, and the Taylor Health Center.

“We were hopeful that we could reach phase one of reopening without any more COVID-19 deaths,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Let this serve as a reminder to all of us that although we have reached a decline in cases, we are not in the clear yet. All of our actions going forward will determine how many more lives are impacted by this horrible disease.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Steuben County is set to begin phase one of the Governor’s reopening plan on May 15. To date the county has reported 248 cases, 151 recoveries, 40 deaths, and nearly 3,400 tests.