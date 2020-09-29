Horseheads Middle School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A staff member at Horseheads Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents on Tuesday.

Dear Parents, Guardians, and Staff of the Horseheads Central School District:

This communication is to inform you that a staff member at Horseheads Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The district has been working closely with the Health Department and is following all of their required protocols including assisting with contact tracing. All direct contacts of the individual have been notified and are in quarantine. The Health Department has determined that no students were direct contacts of the individual who tested positive. Direct contact means unmasked contact within six feet for 15 minutes or more. Hybrid instruction at the Middle School will continue.

The district continues to sanitize and disinfect all buildings daily. We will continue to monitor this situation in conjunction with the county health department.

We wish to thank all students, staff, and families for your support and patience as we work collaboratively through the situations that have resulted during the pandemic.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, we encourage you to call the Chemung County Health Department at 607-737-2028 or the county COVID-19 hotline at 607-873-1813. If you have questions about your child’s school, please contact your school office.

Sincerely,

Dr. Thomas J. Douglas

Superintendent of Schools