How caretakers of people with dementia deal with social isolation

(WETM)- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create additional challenges for people living with dementia, their families and caregivers.

public health strategies that limit contact with others are nearly impossible to implement as people with dementia rely on family members and professional caregivers to live their daily lives.

This reality affects individuals across all settings at homes, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes. Richard Decker from Watkins Glen is the caregiver to wife Kathleen who is living with dementia he shares how the Alzheimer’s Association has been helping caretakers during the pandemic.

“I’ve done conference calls with the Alzheimer’s Association and they’ve been very helpful The virtual conferences are with other people in the same situation I am. There’s one group, we’re all men and or wives are all suffering from different kinds of dementia, and at different stages, and everybody talks about what they’re going through and how they’re dealing with it, so it makes you not feel like you’re totally alone in this.”

Tips for dementia caregivers whose loved ones are living at home or in long-term communities during the COVID-19 pandemic are available at alz.org.