How drug ‘Remdesivir’ benefits COVID-19 patients, according to a doctor

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres has important details on Remdesivir, as trials of the drug are showing some benefits for fighting coronavirus.

“The anti-viral drug Remdesivir, which comes in IV form, has shown a modest benefit in cutting hospital time for some severely ill patients from 15 to 11 days,” says Torres. “New data shows it also appears to reduce the mortality rate from 11.6 percent to 8 percent.”

Torres explains that while the drop in the number of deaths might not seem “like a significant decrease,” it shows that the medicine is helping some patients turn the corner and get relief from the worst of their symptoms.

“These initial results do seem promising, but that doesn’t mean we stop here,” says Torres. “This is the first medicine in our medical kit that we have, so we still need to continue to test and develop others to see if we can do better.”

As researchers pursue treatments, Torres also brings up the search for a vaccine.

Torres adds, “The Trump administration now launching an initiative to drugmakers across the nation to develop the vaccine by January.”