How many more kids in N.Y. have developed MIS-C since. Jan.?

Michael Farias, left, holds his daughter, McKenzie, 8, as she watches her brother, Mikey, 10, receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at a state-run site in Cranston, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An additional 44 kids in New York have been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) since the beginning of the year, according to the Department of Health. MIS-C can cause serious illness in kids who test positive for COVID-19.

As of Jan. 31, the DOH said there were 654 cases of MIS-C statewide, up from 610 as of Jan. 3. Kids between the ages of 5-11 remain the age group most prone to getting the condition. However, there have been no additional deaths from MIS-C, the total remains three.

Below are the percentages of kids in different age groups diagnosed with MIS-C as of Jan. 3 compared to Jan. 31.

AgeJan. 3 cases (%)Jan. 31 cases (%)
Under 14%3%
1-4-year-olds23%23%
5-11- year-olds43%44%
12-15-year-olds18%17%
16-20-year-olds12%12%
Source: DOH

MIS-C can cause vital organs to become inflamed, damaging them if not treated. The condition is similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic shock syndrome, according to Johns Hopkins. Symptoms of MIS-C include:

  • A fever for more than 24 hours
  • Bloodshot eyes
  • Skin Rash
  • Stomach Pain
  • Diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Difficulty feeding (infants) or too sick to drink fluids

Children typically show symptoms of MIS-C two to three weeks after being infected with COVID. The DOH said parents and caregivers should get children exhibiting symptoms of MIS-C immediate medical care.

They said get immediate emergency care for children experiencing:

  • Change in skin color – becoming pale, patchy and/or blue
  • Trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly
  • Racing heart or chest pain
  • Decreased amount or frequency of urine
  • Confusion, not acting right, or won’t wake up or stay awake

The best way to protect children from developing MIS-C is to prevent them from getting COVID. Having all family members who can get vaccinated including children and wearing a mask in areas of high virus transmission is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent MIS-C.

COVID vaccines are available for kids over the age of five and the percentage of kids vaccinated continues to grow slowly in the state. The percentage of kids ages 5-11 fully vaccinated as of Jan. 6 was 19.4% compared to 29.4% on Feb. 7. The percentage of kids 12-17 fully vaccinated was 64.9% versus 67.9%, according to the DOH.

Received one dose

Age groupAs of Jan. 6As of Feb. 7
5-1130.5%37.3%
12-1772.8%75.6%

Fully vaccinated

Age groupAs of Jan. 6As of Feb. 7
5-1119.4%29.4%
12-1764.9%67.9%
Source: DOH

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

