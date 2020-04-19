1  of  2
Breaking News
Elderwood at Waverly confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19, 25 total Steuben County confirms 10 additional positive cases of COVID-19

How to file a complaint when non-essential businesses stay open

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At News10, we receive many calls and emails throughout the day from angry Capital Region residents demanding answers about why non-essential businesses continue operating.

If you know of non-essential gatherings, businesses, or entities operating in violation of “New York on PAUSE,” choose the appropriate option:

Albany County’s Executive, Dan McCoy vowed to embarrass restaurant and bar owners who stayed open to serve diners. New York’s Attorney General Letitia James called on employees to blow the whistle on employers endangering the workplaces by refusing to honor calls for closures or ignoring social distancing guidelines.

With orders stopping non-essential construction work throughout the state, people are asking News10 why one construction project after another keeps going.

We can’t tell you why every individual business owner or project manager may not be following directions. In the interest of public health, however, we can tell you how to file a complaint about them to the government.

You can file complaints about violations of the “New York State on PAUSE” directive in two places: through the NYS Business Information Center and through the Department of Labor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now