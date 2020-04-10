How to wear gloves correctly to protect yourself from COVID-19

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – There are several different ways that people are protecting themselves from contracting the coronavirus, but some measures might not be helping as much as people think.

The best way to protect yourself from contracting COVID-19 is to stay home. But when people do need to leave, many use masks and gloves to protect themselves.

Gloves can be helpful, but if people do not use gloves with extreme caution, the tool that is meant to keep them safe can be cross-contaminating, making them pointless.

“If you have your gloves on your hands you don’t want to be touching all sorts of different areas and not cleaning your hands in-between,” explains Shannon Baugher a Clinical Coordinator at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “You especially don’t want to be touching your face, your eyes, nose, mouth, anywhere in you in your face with your gloves on.”

Say you are shopping while wearing gloves, and you touch something that has the virus on it, your gloves will then be contaminated. Then you get a call or text message, and you reach for your phone out of instinct, but you forget to take those gloves off, your phone will potentially have the virus on it.

“So everything that you touch is potentially contaminating everything and you don’t really realize how much things you touch until you really start thinking about it,” said Baugher.

There is a correct way to put gloves on and to remove them in a way that will prevent contamination.

Baugher demonstrates how to put the gloves on:

Baugher demonstrates how to take gloves off: