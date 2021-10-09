How vaccinated is the Southern Tier? See the numbers broken down by zip code here

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

SOUTHERN TIER NEW YORK, (WETM) – With the COVID-19 vaccine a constant talking point, you might wonder: How vaccinated is my town/county? Well, here is a breakdown of the Southern Tier’s vaccination status, as of October 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., according to New York State’s Vaccine Tracker.

The state tracker records vaccination rates by county, and also shows rates by zip code that can be found here. Below is a breakdown of the Southern Tier’s county vaccination rates. All of these numbers can be found by selecting “people with completed vaccine series” on the tracker.

Broome County

The data from Broome County accounts for residents that have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, whether it be one shot of the Johnson & Johnson or two shots from either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. The zip code that has the lowest vaccination percentage is Binghampton (13902) with a rate of 16.3%. The zip codes with the highest vaccination rates are Glen Aubrey (13777) and Ouaquaga (13826), with both being >99.0%.

Chemung County

In Chemung County, the zip code with the lowest vaccination percentage is Elmira (14901) with 38.8%, while the highest vaccination percentage is Horseheads (14845) with 64.8%.

Chenango County

In Chenango County, the zip code with the lowest vaccination rate is Smithville Flats (13841) at 28.4%, while North Pitcher has the highest vaccination rate at 77.1%.

Delaware County

In Delaware County, the zip code with the lowest vaccination rate is Arkville (12406) at 31.4%, the highest vaccination rate is a three-way tie amongst Denver (12421), West Davenport (13860), and Halcottsville (12438) with vaccination rates all >99.0%

Schuyler County

In Schuyler County, the zip code with the lowest vaccination rate is Beaver Dams (14812) at 43.6%, while the zip code with the highest vaccination rate is Hector (14841) at 74.8%.

Steuben County

In Steuben County, the zip code with the lowest vaccination rate is Kanona (14856) at 14.3%, while the zip code with the highest vaccination rate is Painted Post (14870) at 68.7%.

Tioga County

In Tioga County, the zip code with the lowest vaccination rate is Tioga Center (13845) at 25.2%, while the zip code with the highest percentage is Willseyville (13864) at 62.3%.

Tompkins County

In Tompkins County, the zip code with the lowest vaccination rate is Dryden (13053), while there is a five-way tie with the highest vaccine percentages. Ithaca (14853), Slaterville Springs (14881), Mc Lean (13102), Etna (13062), and Jacksonville (14854) all with >99.0% vaccination rate.

If your county was not listed, you can visit the tracker by clicking here, to use the drop-down menu titles “county” to see the vaccination rates in your area.