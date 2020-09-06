‘I am dedicated to the recovery of our community,’ Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) The sheriff in Calcasieu Parish has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a post on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Tony Mancuso tested positive and is under quarantine.

The post does not say how Mancuso got the virus but said he first tested positive on Saturday, September 5.

”Unfortunately earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced on Facebook.

”Although I tested positive I want the citizens of Calcasieu Parish to know I am dedicated to the recovery of our community. I will be continually working and quaranting in my office, away from everyone. Although I will not be able to attend any face to face meetings my Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory will be representing CPSO in my absence, and I will still be available for interviews and meetings through video or phone conferencing.” Sheriff Mancuso continued, ”I also want to take this time to remind our community that this virus is still affecting people and we need to continue to take precautions to prevent COVID-19.”