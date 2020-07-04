Increase in social distancing, mask violation complaints in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss tells 18 News that the county has seen a “substation increase in local complaints involving mask and social distancing violations across the Chemung County.”

Moss’ comments came after a request for reaction to the rising number of cases in the Southern Tier, especially in Broome County where 16 new cases were reported. On Saturday morning, 21 new cases were reported in the region, the most in a single day since May 27.

The number of new cases per 100K in the Southern Tier has also more than doubled in recent days, matching the levels reported in early June. Other number such as percentage of positive tests per day, new cases per 100K, and gross new hospitalizations per 100K remain among the best in the state.

Moss also cited summer travel from states where restrictions aren’t as stringent as New York being a factor in the rising number of cases in the Southern Tier.

“The increase in positives across the country for states that aren’t imposing the same types of precautions New York State has is definitely having an effect on our numbers due to Summer travel.”

On July 1, Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben counties reported six combined new COVID-19 cases all related to travel.

On Tuesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo added eight more states to the New York travel advisory for those whose travelers coming to New York will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

From March through May, Elmira Corning Regional Airport saw a 50 percent drop in travel, but many are either returning to the sky or opting for road trips. The airport services flights from South Carolina and Florida, two of the states in Governor Cuomo’s advisory.

Complaints regarding mask or social distancing violations can be made by calling 1-833-789-0470.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 in Chemung County should call 1-607-873-1813.