Individuals in Phase 1B now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians eligible for the coronavirus vaccine under Phase 1B can now get their shots.

Phase 1B includes anyone who works in congregate settings not included in Phase 1A, first responders, correctional officers, USPS staff, grocery store workers, people receiving home and community-based services and clergy and essential support for houses of worship. Also included are those who work in food, agriculture, public transit, education, manufacturing and adult and child care.

Pennsylvania’s Phase 1C includes many other groups, including food service, public health, public safety and government workers.

They’ll be eligible April 12, and everyone in the state will be eligible April 19.

There has been some controversy regarding who falls into which category; some who are in 1B were urging the Governor to move their group up to 1A.

So far, there are 1.9 million people fully vaccinated in the Keystone State.

