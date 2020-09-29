Infant diagnosed with COVID-19 in Steuben County, 11-year-old hospitalized

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A child younger than one year old has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Steuben County and an 11-year-old is also been hospitalized with the virus, according to officials in Steuben County.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith and Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler led a press call on Tuesday afternoon where they announced that several new cases would be announced later in the day.

Currently there are active cases of COVID-19 in patients ages ranging in less than one year old and 94-years-old. There are 10 people currently hospitalized, including the 11-year-old.

The county says that more cases connected to the Corning Center nursing facility will also be announced today, but between staff and residents there are about 60 cases.

Corning Center’s first positive COVID-19 test was found two weeks after visitors were allowed inside the facility, but there is no confirmation whether the positive cases are connected to a visitor. Universal testing was completed at the facility on Sept. 21 and those who were infected were relocated inside the building.

The New York State Department of Health did perform an infection control assessment on the Corning Center but found no “red flags” in the facility. They did offer recommendations following their assessment.

In addition, the county says they believe Trick or Treating can be done safely, but they are concerned with parties that may happen during the Halloween season.