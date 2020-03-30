1  of  2
Breaking News
13 cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives an update on COVID-19

International clinical trials launch for potential COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Regeneron, whose Industrial Operations and Product Supply headquarters is in Rensselaer, and Sanofi announced the start of an international clinical trial for patients with severe COVID-19 on Monday.

This follows an announcement earlier this month of the start of the first trial, which was based in the U.S.

The multinational pharmaceutical companies say that the first patients in Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Canada, and Russia began treatment in clinical trials for Kevzara.

Kevzara blocks the receptor for a special kind of protein called interleukin-6, which could play a role in immune responses causing respiratory distress among coronavirus patients.

“These trials will provide important data to determine whether Kevzara ameliorates the life-threatening complications of COVID-19 infections by counteracting the overactive inflammatory immune responses in the lungs when damaged by the virus.”

Dr. John Reed, Sanofi’s Global Head of Research and Development

The international trial examines the safety and effectiveness of intravenous Kevzara, and will recruit about 300 hospitalized corona patients.

A preliminary study from China using a different IL-6 antibody gestures at the protein’s potential role in the pathology of coronavirus. In that study, which was not peer-reviewed, about 20 COVID-19 patients had lower fevers and needed less oxygen support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now