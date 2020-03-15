Ithaca College student tests positive for coronavirus; still only one positive case in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado says the college was informed on March 14 that a member of the Ithaca College campus had tested positive for coronavirus. This is the same person that tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

In a statement, Collado said in part, “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to let you know that a member of our Ithaca College campus community has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. We were notified of this yesterday, March 14, by the Tompkins County Health Department. While news like this is not necessarily unexpected, I know it may hit home for a lot of us in a way that makes this situation very real. I ask that you please continue to take good care of yourself and your loved ones as we all navigate this truly challenging moment.”

