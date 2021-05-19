It’s May 19 – what COVID protocols are changing in NYS?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting May 19, regulations in New York State are being updated due to the current rates of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, as well as mandates set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New mask mandate

The mask mandate has officially been lifted for fully vaccinated people here in New York State. This means that vaccinated people will not have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors, except in certain situations.

This comes after the CDC announced their change in guidelines for vaccinated people last week. However, there have been many questions about what to do if you’re immunocompromised, unvaccinated, or if you find yourself in a high risk setting.

Here’s a breakdown of those rules under both the CDC and New York State guidance:

Masks still must be worn in places like nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools and health care facilities, and on public transit. Unvaccinated people must continue wearing masks at all times.

Public health officials also say that immunocompromised people should still mask up and social distance.

Many New Yorkers still have questions about how exactly this will be enforced, and whether or not business owners have the legal right to ask about your vaccination status.

New capacity limits

On top of the new mask mandate, capacity restrictions on businesses, entertainment venues and places of worship will also be reduced starting May 19.

The Diocese of Albany will be sending out guidance to parishioners in the coming days. While places of worship can fully open back up for those that are vaccinated, officials say it will be some more time before parishes in the diocese follow suit.

Finally, sports and entertainment venues can open to full capacity for those who are fully vaccinated.