J&J COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Health Department is partnering with the United Steelworkers Local 1000 Union to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 100 Nasser Civic Center Plaza in Corning from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered at this clinic to anyone 18 and older.

The clinic is open to anyone who lives or works in New York State, not just union members. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination. Walk-ins are welcomed.

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.