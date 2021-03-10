J&J vaccine: Side effects and what to expect from the one-dose COVID-19 shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More people are starting to get the newest vaccine on the market from Johnson and Johnson, which is currently the only available vaccine in America which is just one dose.

Alisa Pastecki and her husband were originally set to get the Moderna vaccine in April but when GCC started appointments for the J&J, they decided to schedule new appointments and cancel the old ones. She’s also 21 weeks pregnant.

She said they got their vaccines on Sunday around 9 a.m. and felt fine at first.

“About 5:30 p.m. that same day both my husband and I started to feel kind of off and about 6:00 he spiked a fever around 101.4. I didn’t spike a fever I just felt like I was back in my first trimester of pregnancy, just exhausted, nauseous, just felt really off. And then both of us had the chills and pretty bad body aches for the rest of the night,” Pastecki said.

She said her husband felt better Monday morning but she still felt ill most of the day.

“Really, I just slept all day. But other than that we both woke up today it was like nothing even happened,” she said on Tuesday afternoon.

Pastecki said her brother, who also got the vaccine Sunday, didn’t have any side effects at all.

Dr. Emil Lesho is an infectious disease specialist with Rochester Regional Health and said these side effects are normal.

“You shouldn’t expect any type of respiratory symptoms. You shouldn’t have shortness of breath, you shouldn’t have a big cough or anything like that so that could be something else,” Dr. Lesho said.

Pastecki said it was like having a mild case of the flu and it was tolerable.

“It was definitely worth a full day, day and a half of feeling like garbage because now I feel like I have a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “If that was just a glimpse into what it was like to get actual COVID I’m very happy I never got it because just imagining that on top of not being able to breathe, I can’t even imagine.”

She said drink a lot of water, get a lot of rest, andtake Tylenol if you need it.