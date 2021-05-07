Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Health Department will be holding a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the Watkins Glen Community Center on South Clute Park Drive and is open to anyone 18 or older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot compared to Pfizer or Moderna.

Appointments for the clinic are not required and walk-ins will be accepted. Pre-registration is welcomed if anyone is able to do so.

Bring the following items with you to your appointment: