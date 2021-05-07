Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Health Department will be holding a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the Watkins Glen Community Center on South Clute Park Drive and is open to anyone 18 or older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot compared to Pfizer or Moderna.
Appointments for the clinic are not required and walk-ins will be accepted. Pre-registration is welcomed if anyone is able to do so.
Bring the following items with you to your appointment:
- Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.
- Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.
- Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.
- If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.
- Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
- Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.
- Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.