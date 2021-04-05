Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Public Health Department is holding a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 7 at the Watkins Glen Community Center.

The clinic is open to all New York adults 18 and older and there are more than 200 appointments available, as of 2 p.m. on April 5.

Click the link to sign up for the vaccine clinic.

Please bring the following items with you to your appointment:

Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.

Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.

Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.

If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.

Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Bring proof of eligibility. If you are eligible based on employment, proof could include: An employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status. Proof of employment in New York State is required. If you are eligible due to having a qualifying health condition: Print, complete, and bring your signed attestation (click here for the form) . If you do not have a printer, please bring a pen to sign the form at the clinic. If you are eligible due to age, proof could include: A form of ID (like a Driver’s License or passport) that includes your date of birth. Proof of residence in New York State is required.



Remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.