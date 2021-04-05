Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Public Health Department is holding a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, April 7 at the Watkins Glen Community Center.
The clinic is open to all New York adults 18 and older and there are more than 200 appointments available, as of 2 p.m. on April 5.
Click the link to sign up for the vaccine clinic.
Please bring the following items with you to your appointment:
- Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.
- Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.
- Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.
- If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.
- Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.
- Bring proof of eligibility.
- If you are eligible based on employment, proof could include:
- An employee ID card, a letter from an employer or affiliated organization, or a pay stub, depending on the specific priority status.
- Proof of employment in New York State is required.
- If you are eligible due to having a qualifying health condition:
- Print, complete, and bring your signed attestation (click here for the form).
- If you do not have a printer, please bring a pen to sign the form at the clinic.
- If you are eligible due to age, proof could include:
- A form of ID (like a Driver’s License or passport) that includes your date of birth.
- Proof of residence in New York State is required.
- If you are eligible based on employment, proof could include:
Remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.