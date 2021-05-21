Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Public Health Department will be offering two walk-in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The first clinic will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Watkins Glen Community Center. The second will be offered on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 04:00 p.m. – 06:00 p.m. at Bradford Central School District.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, compared to Pfizer or Moderna, and anyone 18 and older is eligible.

Bring the following items with you to your appointment:

Bring your driver’s license or other valid ID.

Wear a short-sleeve shirt if possible, or something with easy access to the upper arm.

Wear a face mask/covering that covers your nose and mouth.

If you require an Epi Pen for ANY allergy, please bring it with you.

Bring your health insurance card, if available. Please note – the vaccine is provided at no cost to you.

Proof of residence, employment, or study in New York State is required.

Please remember to complete the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Form prior to your appointment. The form can be found at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/vaccine.

More information on the clinics can be found on the Schuyler County Public Health website.