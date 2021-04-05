Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses earmarked for priority groups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is the third and latest to get emergency approval from the federal government. Because it only requires one dose, it’s being earmarked for certain groups of people.

Hospital patients, the incarcerated population, and people experiencing homelessness are a few of the groups to benefit from the ease of the single-dose vaccine.

“Individuals in whom it may be hard to get them back for a second dose, where it may be even harder to get them in for a first dose but especially hard to get them back for a second dose – would therefore be a population that could truly benefit from this,” said Doctor Edward Walsh with Rochester Regional Health.

A batch of those J&J shots failed quality standards this week. At a Thursday briefing, Monroe County Health Director Dr. Michael Mendoza expressed concern that it’d affect our supply.

“I understand that everybody wants it,” Mendoza said. “It’s the convenient one, it’s the one-dose one, but we still are at a point where the demand for J&J far outstrips supply, and so we still need to allocate to where it makes the most sense.”

Johnson & Johnson says it still expects to deliver more than 1 billion vaccine doses globally by the end of the year — despite the batch that failed quality standards this week.

