Kinney Drugs to provide free COVID-19 vaccines when available to general public

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs has launched new resources for updated COVID-19 testing and vaccine information.

Kinney Drugs published new updates on Tuesday regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccines, stating that they will help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to local communities when it becomes available to the general public.

According to Kinney, when the vaccine becomes available to the general public, COVID-19 vaccines will be free to individuals. Additionally, local organizations will be offered free onsite vaccination clinics. Kinney Drugs stated that the vaccine is expected to be available as soon as the Spring of 2020.

Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph., commented on the recent updates.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been Kinney’s top priority to be there for our

communities to provide the medications, supplies, and care they need,” said Bubel. “To that end, we have been partnering to provide COVID testing and look forward to expanding those capabilities to help meet growing demand. Similarly, when vaccines are authorized and made available to the general public, Kinney pharmacists will administer them based on established vaccine prioritization guidelines.”

Kinney also stated that they will continue to offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing in Vermont and at some New York locations; with plans to add more New York locations in January 2021.

For COVID-19 testing at Kinney Drugs locations in New York, patients are asked to schedule an appointment through an online portal, visit Kinney’s drive-thru window to receive a sample kit, and perform a self-test in their vehicles. Patients then are asked to drop their kit in an outdoor lockbox.

Kinney Drugs stated that COVID-19 test results typically become available within three to five days.

Patients can schedule COVID-19 testing through Kinney Drugs on their website.