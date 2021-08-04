Laurel Health Centers providing COVID-19 vaccines at the Tioga County Fair

WHITNEYVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Laurel Health Centers will be providing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment is needed to receive the vaccine at the fair and an appointment for a second dose will be scheduled during the visit.

The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, now successfully given to millions of people around the world. In order to truly end the pandemic and avoid another wave, we must stop the rapid spread and mutation of COVID-19 by achieving group immunity. Vaccination is the best and safest way to do that, as it teaches our bodies how to fight off the virus without the serious risks associated with contracting COVID-19. Laurel Health Centers

Laurel Health Centers will also offer free blood pressure screenings at their fair booth.

The fair is being held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, located half a mile off Route 6 midway between Mansfield and Wellsboro in Whitneyville. The fair opens on Aug. 9 and runs through the 14.