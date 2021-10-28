Laurel Health now offers all three COVID-19 vaccines at its locations, scheduling eligible patients for booster shots

TIOGA & BRADFORD COUNTIES, Pa. (WETM) – The Laurel Health Centers are now offering all three Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines at their locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties. Everyone 12 and up is currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Community members can schedule an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine (approved for 12+), the Moderna vaccine (approved for 18+), or the Janssen vaccine (approved for 18+).

The LHCs have been offering Moderna and Janssen for months and recently installed the special equipment necessary to offer Pfizer to provide vaccines to younger residents. The centers will also be offering the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for patients aged 5 – 11 once approved.

Patients may ask for the same vaccine for their booster or receive one of the other vaccines available. This decision was made to expand booster shot availability, and make it easier to get more people scheduled.

Laurel Health is scheduling booster shots for everyone who meets the CDC’s recommended booster shot criteria. Pfizer and Moderna booster shots have been approved for those who received their last dose at least six months ago and are either aged 65 and up, 18+ with underlying health conditions, or 18+ in work or living arrangements that put them at higher risk for exposure to COVID-19

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) and select the office of your choice or visit laurelhc.org to sign up online.