WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) — With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Laurel Health Centers will hold a public COVID-19 rapid test event at the end of the month on May 26.

From 9-11 a.m. in the Weis Markets parking lot, there will be the testing site, the address is 11798 Route 6 in Wellsboro, Pa.

This event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required. Registration can be done by calling your local Laurel Health Center or 1-833-528-7354 and selecting an LHC location from the menu. All LHC locations can schedule patients for mobile testing events.

For more information about COVID-19 testing and prevention or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, visit laurelhc.org or call the Laurel Health Center of your choice.