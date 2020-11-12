Legalities behind Governor Cuomo’s new COVID-19 guidelines

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – When it comes down to the legality of the new COVID-19 guidelines, one local attorney says Governor Andrew Cuomo can put out restrictions due to a public health emergency.

Under the Public Health Law, the government can fine people hosting groups of ten or more. However, people have the right to turn down authorities if they come knocking on your door to search without a warrant, according to Trial Attorney at Welch, Donlon & Czarples PLLC, Anna Czarples.

“The government can try to put in any kind of regulation,” said Czarples. “But the real question becomes, is it enforceable. My answer would be that it’s unclear. Certainly if they could prove that 10 or more people are inside of a private family residence, then yes they would be able to find them under the Public Health Law, but actually getting to that point has a lot of steps.”

Czarples said this guideline can potentially harm people of lower socioeconomic status. Since they might live in a home with multiple generations or not immediate family such as uncles, aunts and cousins.

“If I was having Thanksgiving dinner with my family and we had more than 10 people, and somebody came in the door and said, ‘let me see how many people you have inside of here,'” Czarples. “I would say, ‘No, you need a search warrant.’ However, perhaps a neighbor was able to count the number of people inside. That could be ways to prove that there are more than 10 people inside of a dwelling.”

Czarples said authorities can only enter your home with a search warrant or if you give them permission.